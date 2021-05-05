site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: In lineup Tuesday
Skjei (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Skjei ultimately didn't end up missing time with the apparently minor injury. He's in his usual top-four role on defense.
