The Hurricanes acquired Skjei from the Rangers for a 2020 first-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Hurricanes needed reinforcements on the blue line due to Dougie Hamilton (leg) and Brett Pesce (shoulder) both scheduled to miss significant time, and Skjei can eat up top-four minutes. They also acquired Sami Vatanen (leg) from the Devils. The 25-year-old Skjei has averaged 20:41 per game this season, and he's accrued 23 points, 124 shots, 99 hits and 91 blocked shots over 60 contests. Skjei isn't a rental, either, as he's signed through the 2023-24 season at $5.25 million AAV.