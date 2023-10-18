Skjei notched two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Skjei has been fantastic to start the season, racking up a goal and five helpers over four games. He helped out on tallies by Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas during the Hurricanes' third-period rally in this contest. Skjei has also provided eight blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-6 rating this season while remaining a fixture on the second pairing.