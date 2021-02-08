Skjei recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.
Skjei picked up his third helper in the last four games on a Vincent Trocheck goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Skjei has heated up offensively, but it's not likely to last long. He has added 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and eight PIM through nine games this season in a mostly defensive role in the top four on the blue line.
