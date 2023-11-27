Skjei scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Skjei's tally with 3:09 left in the third period tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman has somewhat quietly maintained a solid level of performance with two goals and five assists over his last nine outings. Overall, the 29-year-old has 14 points, 38 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 20 contests in a top-four role.
