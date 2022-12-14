Skjei scored a rare goal during Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the host Red Wings.

Converting a one-timer off a no-look backhand feed from Seth Jarvis, Skjei collected his first power-play goal in 476 NHL games. "That's good to know," Skjei said, reported by NHL.com. "Obviously, it was a great play by (Jarvis), and I was just lucky enough to be in the right spot to put it in." Skjei, who contributed three shots and two blocks against the Red Wings, has scored three goals in his past four appearances.