Skjei failed to crack the scoresheet for the eighth time in his past 10 games in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Now with just seven points on the season (2G, 5A), Skjei hasn't had much luck offensively so far this year, despite being tied with Jaccob Slavin for most shots among Canes defensemen with 38. Skjei recorded a career-high nine goals and 39 points last season, but will have a tough time matching those totals this year given his current pace.