Skjei has been held pointless through four games this season.

Skjei has been skating on the team's first defensive pairing opposite Dougie Hamilton, so he's been playing mostly in a stay-at-home capacity most nights, allowing Hamilton to jump in the rush. Skjei's point production was limited to the 24-25 point range over the past three seasons, so he will likely struggle to crack the 20-point plateau this year given his current role.