Skjei has been held pointless through four games this season.
Skjei has been skating on the team's first defensive pairing opposite Dougie Hamilton, so he's been playing mostly in a stay-at-home capacity most nights, allowing Hamilton to jump in the rush. Skjei's point production was limited to the 24-25 point range over the past three seasons, so he will likely struggle to crack the 20-point plateau this year given his current role.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Gets helper versus former team•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Joining Carolina via trade•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Filling stat sheet in wrong places•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Lone goal scorer Sunday•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Two helpers in win•
-
Rangers' Brady Skjei: Slides assist in loss•