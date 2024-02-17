Skjei recorded an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Skjei set up Jordan Martinook's tally 16 seconds into the game. This was Skjei's fourth assist over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old blueliner is in the midst of another steady but not stunning season. He's up to 29 points, 113 shots on net, 46 hits, 58 blocked shots, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 53 appearances.