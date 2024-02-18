Skjei provided a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Skjei continues to chip in solid supporting offense with five helpers over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old blueliner helped out on a Seth Jarvis tally in the third period. Skjei is up to 30 points (seven on the power play, three shorthanded) with 114 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-2 rating through 54 outings overall. He should continue to see top-four minutes and playing time in all situations.