Skjei scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Skjei scored the opening goal 4:02 into the game. The tally snapped a 10-game point drought for the defenseman, who slumped for much of November after starting the year well. The 28-year-old isn't known to be consistent on offense, and it's no surprise he's struggled a bit as he regresses from a 39-point campaign last year. Skjei is at three goals, five assists, 53 shots on net, 29 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 25 contests this season.