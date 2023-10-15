Skjei notched a shorthanded assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

Skjei helped out on Teuvo Teravainen's goal in the second period. With three points over two games to begin the season, Skjei is still finding chances to help the offense while holding down a top-four role on the Hurricanes' competitive blue line. In addition to his offense, he's produced five blocked shots, four shots on net and a plus-3 rating.