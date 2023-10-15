Skjei notched a shorthanded assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.
Skjei helped out on Teuvo Teravainen's goal in the second period. With three points over two games to begin the season, Skjei is still finding chances to help the offense while holding down a top-four role on the Hurricanes' competitive blue line. In addition to his offense, he's produced five blocked shots, four shots on net and a plus-3 rating.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Two points in opener•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Collects two assists in Game 4•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Scores goal and assist in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Closing in on career numbers•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Two points against Jets•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Adds helper in rout•