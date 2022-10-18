Skjei recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Skjei picked up the secondary helper on Seth Jarvis' opening tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Skjei has a goal and an assist through three games this year, and he's maintained a plus-6 rating. He's added five hits and eight shots on goal as a top-four blueliner for the Hurricanes, though his overall contributions are likely to be overshadowed by Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin.