Skjei scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Skjei's tally late in the second period cut the Hurricanes' deficit to 3-2. The 29-year-old defenseman has scored three times over his last eight games, giving him five goals and 16 points on the season. He's added 55 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 27 appearances. Skjei netted 18 goals with 20 helpers over 81 contests last season, so it's not too unusual to see him scoring at a high rate for a defenseman.