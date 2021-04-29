Skjei (concussion) will rejoin Carolina's lineup for Thursday's game versus Detroit, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Skjei's expected to return to a second-pairing role following his four-game absence. He's notched eight points through 45 contests this campaign.
