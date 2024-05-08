Skjei notched an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 2.

Skjei assisted on Dmitry Orlov's late first-period tally to give Carolina a 2-1 lead heading into the second frame. As Orlov skated towards the front of the net from the corner, Skjei floated a shot from the point that was redirected past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. However, the 30-year-old Skjei ultimately took a penalty in overtime that New York took advantage of to win the game. Look for Skjei to rebound with a strong effort in Game 3 on Thursday.