Skjei picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Skjei got Carolina on the board with a goal in the second period, his first of the postseason, before assisting on Vincent Trocheck's goal later in the frame. The 28-year-old defenseman had just one assist in the playoffs coming into Saturday's contest after logging 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) during the regular season.