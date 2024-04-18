Skjei (rest) was back at practice Thursday after getting Tuesday's game versus Columbus off, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Skjei missed the last two games of the regular season, as coach Rod Brind'Amour gave him some time off in order to be healthy and ready for the playoff matchup versus the Islanders. Skjei had a five-game point streak at the end of the season, ending the 2023-24 campaign with 13 goals and a career high 47 points. He will be paired alongside Brett Pesce entering the postseason.