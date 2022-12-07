Skjei scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Skjei tallied in the first period for his second goal in as many games. Prior to this burst of offense, he'd gone 10 contests without a point. The 28-year-old isn't necessarily a goal-scoring dynamo, but he can be more consistent than he was in November. For the season, the defenseman has four tallies, five assists, 57 shots on net, 30 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 26 outings.