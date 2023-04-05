Skjei scored a goal and an assist on three shots, fueling the Hurricanes to a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Skjei scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot that beat Leevi Merilainen to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead. The American defenseman also picked up an assist on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's goal earlier in the first period. This performance gives him points in two of his last three games with three points in that span. On the season, Skjei has 17 goals and 34 points in 75 games.