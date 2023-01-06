Skjei found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday.
Skjei scored at 0:35 of the second period to give Carolina a 2-1 edge. It was his seventh marker and 16th point in 38 games in 2022-23. Skjei had been limited to an assist in his previous six outings.
