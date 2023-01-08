Skjei scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Skjei scored a power-play goal on a shot from the slot to tie the game at 2-2. He also picked up an assist on Max Pacioretty's first goal as a Hurricane. Saturday's performance extended Skjei's point streak to two games with three points in that span. Skjei is up to eight goals and 18 points in 39 games.