Skjei scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Skjei scored a power-play goal on a shot from the slot to tie the game at 2-2. He also picked up an assist on Max Pacioretty's first goal as a Hurricane. Saturday's performance extended Skjei's point streak to two games with three points in that span. Skjei is up to eight goals and 18 points in 39 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Scores goal in loss to Nashville•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Expected to play Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Will be game-time call Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Stays hot Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Brady Skjei: Nets first PP tally•