Skjei tallied a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit. He also added two PIM and two hits.

Skjei snuck in from the point and picked the corner from the slot to open the scoring 4:40 into the second period. It was the third goal of the year for the defenseman, and his second in the past three games. The 27-year-old has nine points in 46 games in his first full season in Carolina.