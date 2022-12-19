Skjei provided a goal and an assist in the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Skjei found the back of the net at 8:17 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, and he then assisted on the game-winning marker at 13:33 of the same frame. The 28-year-old has six goals and 14 points in 31 contests this season. He's been red hot lately, providing four goals and seven points in his last seven games.