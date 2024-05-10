Skjei collected an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Rangers in Game 3.

Skjei has recorded a helper in consecutive contests, bringing him up to seven assists in eight playoff outings this year. This has been his most successful postseason run in terms of personal offensive production. His previous career high in playoff points came in 2017 when he recorded four goals and five points across 12 outings as a member of the Rangers. However, his offensive output hasn't been enough to push Carolina past his former team -- New York has a 3-0 series lead going into Game 4 on Saturday.