Skjei picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

The three points were a season high for the veteran blueliner. Skjei is surging along with the Hurricanes, collecting two goals and nine points over the last 12 games, and while he likely won't match the career-high 18 goals he scored last season, the 29-year-old is on track to record his first career 50-point campaign in 2023-24.