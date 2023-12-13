Skjei picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

He also added four shots on net, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Skjei has had a couple hot streaks already this season and it looks like he's beginning another one with three points in the last two contests. On the season, the veteran blueliner has collected five goals and 18 points in 28 games, putting him well on pace to reach the 40-point plateau, if not higher, for the first time in his career.