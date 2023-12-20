Skjei scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
He potted Carolina's final tally of the night, grabbing a turnover in the Vegas zone and snapping the puck past Logan Thompson early in the third period. Skjei hasn't found his way onto the scoresheet in consecutive games since mid-November, but the blueliner's stayed reasonably productive with four goals and eight points in the last 15 games.
