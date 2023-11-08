Skjei scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

The blueliner gave Carolina a 2-1 lead in the third period, then after Buffalo had tied it back up, Skjei helped set up Martin Necas for the game-winner. Skjei is off to a flying start to the season despite a lack of power-play time, and through 13 games he's piled up two goals and 10 points along with a plus-7 rating.