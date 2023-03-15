Skjei scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

Both points came in the second period as Carolina built a 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Skjei hadn't had a multi-point performance since Jan. 19, and the trade deadline addition of Shayne Gostisbehere has shut him out of regular power-play duty limiting his fantasy upside. On the season, Skjei has a career-high 13 goals and 29 points in 65 games, but he's unlikely to reach his career high of 39 points.