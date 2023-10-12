Skjei tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Skjei picked up an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's goal in the second period before scoring in the third, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a slapshot for the eventual game-winning score. The 29-year-old Skjei scored a career-high 18 goals with 20 assists in 81 games last season. While his offensive ceiling may be limited, Skjei should offer modest production on Carolina's second pairing.