Bussi turned aside 19 of 22 shots on net in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Bussi allowed just one power-play goal in the first period before Carolina's offense put the game out of reach for Dallas, who wouldn't score on Bussi again until the third. With the win, he now has a 15-2-1 record with a 2.25 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. After losing on New Year's Day, the 27-year-old netminder has won back-to-back starts, which has moved him into a tie for 10th across the league in wins. He is silently making a push to enter the Calder Trophy conversation with his dominant numbers in net for the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division. With Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) out for the season and Frederik Andersen struggling to find the win column, Bussi is a must-add player in nearly all fantasy formats and should command the bulk of starts for Carolina moving forward.