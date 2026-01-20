Bussi made 17 saves on 18 shots in a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Monday.

Bussi improved to 18-3-1 this season. He was especially dazzling mid-way through the second frame when he lunged across the crease to get leather on Tage Thompson's one-timer on a 2-on-0. Bussi has a 2.20 GAA, which puts him into a tie with Devin Cooley of the Flames for second in the NHL among goalies that have played 15 or more games.