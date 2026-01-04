Bussi will start Sunday's game at the Devils, the team announced.

Bussi will take the net for the first time since allowing six goals in his last start on New Year's Day. The 27-year-old still has pretty good numbers on the season, carrying a 13-2-1 record, 2.33 GAA and a .901 save percentage into the contest. The Devils also enter Sunday's game on the second of a back-to-back, but they have won two in a row.