Bussi will get the start Sunday against the Flyers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Bussi is slowly finding his way to a number one goaltender's workload, starting six of the last nine games if you include Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old is on a personal eight-game winning streak that dates back to Oct. 30 and has posted great numbers in his small sample size of games so far. He has a 10-1-0 record, 2.07 GAA and a .910 save percentage on the season.