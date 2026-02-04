Bussi stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The 27-year-old netminder extended his win streak to six games as he continues to amaze. Through his first 26 NHL outings, Bussi has gone a stunning 22-3-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .904 save percentage, and while he likely won't see enough work to challenge Terry Sawchuk's NHL record of 44 wins by a rookie, he seems comfortably on his way to becoming the first rookie since Chicago's Corey Crawford in 2010-11 to reach 30 victories.