Bussi turned aside 16 shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The rookie netminder wasn't busy as he cruised to his second shutout of the season, and he didn't face much of a challenge from a toothless New York offense that had just seen Artemi Panarin depart for Los Angeles. Bussi will carry a seven-start win streak into the Olympic break, a stretch in which he's delivered a dazzling 1.72 GAA and .921 save percentage.