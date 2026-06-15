Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Clinches Stanley Cup with shutout

Bussi posted a 22-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bussi won the last three games of the series to finish what Frederik Andersen started. The Hurricanes' defense did its part, and Bussi handled the rest to post his first career playoff shutout in the biggest game of his life. He allowed just six goals on 87 shots (.931 save percentage) over his four playoff appearances. After signing a three-year contract extension in February, Bussi is a virtual lock to open 2026-27 on the Hurricanes' NHL roster.