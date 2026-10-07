Bussi made 16 saves in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Montreal built a 3-2 lead in a wild first period, but Bussi settled down the rest of the way while Carolina's offense kept rolling. It was the first win in three starts this season for the 28-year-old netminder, who has a somewhat shaky 3.24 GAA in the early going while giving up 10 goals on 67 shots. Bussi is still the clear No. 1 between the pipes for the defending Stanley Cup champs, but Pyotr Kochetkov could get the nod at home Thursday against the Canucks.