Bussi stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

The Kings overcame a 3-0 deficit to force overtime, but Bussi won his second career start when Seth Jarvis tallied for the Hurricanes 1:45 into the extra session. The 27-year-old Bussi is providing reliable backup netminding to keep Frederik Andersen fresh early in the season. With four goals allowed on 45 shots, Bussi has looked the part of an NHL netminder in his first two games. Expect Andersen to get the start Monday in Vegas, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Bussi play in one of the Hurricanes' last two games of the road trip.