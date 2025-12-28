Bussi made 18 saves in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The first goal came after a Detroit player snagged an errant clearing pass by a Carolina defender and fed Michael Rasmussen in the slot. He made no mistake. The second goal came on a redirection on the power play. Bussi, who made his NHL debut this season at age 27, continues to be a revelation this season after four seasons in the AHL. He hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 25, and he is 12-1-1 with a 2.10 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season.