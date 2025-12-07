Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Cruises to sixth straight win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi made 19 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.
Carolina took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission and the outcome was never really in doubt, but Bussi's final numbers were a little disappointing after he took a shutout into the third period. The 27-year-old netminder has started three of the last four games while Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) is on the shelf, and Bussi hasn't lost a start since Oct. 30, going 6-0-0 over that stretch with a 2.15 GAA and .898 save percentage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Set to face Nashville•
-
Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Posts first career shutout•
-
Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Facing Flames•
-
Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Little work in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Set to start Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Holds on for win over Jets•