Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Cruises to win over Florida
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi made 15 saves in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Panthers.
Uvis Balinskis spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period while the outcome was still in doubt, but Bussi never faced more than eight shots in any frame during what proved to be a laugher. The 27-year-old rookie has won four of his last five starts, posting a 2.01 GAA and .910 save percentage during that hot streak as he holds down the top spot in the Carolina crease.
