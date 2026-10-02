Bussi will start Friday's home game against the Capitals, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

The 28-year-old was in the starter's crease during Friday's morning skate, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that Bussi will draw a second consecutive start to begin the regular season. During Tuesday's Opening Night matchup at home against the Panthers, Bussi turned aside 19 of 20 shots in an overtime loss. The Hurricanes also play on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday, which will likely give Pyotr Kochetkov an opportunity to make his regular-season debut.