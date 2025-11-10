Bussi stopped 16 of 20 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bussi was making his first start since Oct. 30, when he stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 6-2 win over the Islanders. While he earned the win in this matchup, allowing four goals on 20 shots isn't what most fantasy managers would want from a netminder. Bussi has done a good job piling up wins, though. He's won four of his five starts this season, going 4-1-0 with a 2.60 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He should remain a backup-only option in a crowded crease, as the Hurricanes also have Pyotr Kochetkov as a backup option behind Frederik Andersen.