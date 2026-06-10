Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Earns win in Game 4

Bussi stopped 18 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bussi got the start and delivered a decent performance to pick up the win while Frederik Andersen got some rest. It's too early to say if the Hurricanes have a goaltending controversy brewing, but Bussi has played well so far, allowing four goals on 40 shots over his two appearances in the postseason. The 27-year-old showed Tuesday he can perform when called upon, and it'd likely be a little easier for him if he happens to get the nod in Game 5 on home ice Thursday.