Bussi halted 21 of 25 shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Mammoth.

With two minutes remaining on the clock, Bussi was headed towards his fourth regulation loss of the season before Carolina's offense erupted for three goals to place its netminder in the win column. With the comeback win, Bussi now has a 20-3-1 record, a 2.22 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The 27-year-old netminder is on a four-game win streak and has won seven of his last eight starts. In that span, he has posted a 2.01 GAA and a .916 save percentage, which ranks near the top of the league in both categories. Bussi continues to silence critics and looks every part of a top-tier NHL netminder, which gives him elite fantasy value in nearly all formats moving forward. He'll have a chance to extend his impressive run of play Saturday in a road clash with the Capitals.