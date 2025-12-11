Bussi will patrol the visiting crease in Washington on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bussi has been a huge factor in the Hurricanes' success this season, as he is 9-1-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He has outplayed both Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen and could easily be considered Carolina's No. 1 goaltender at this time. The Capitals are generating 3.43 goals per game, third in the NHL this season.