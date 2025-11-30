Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Facing Flames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will protect the home net against Calgary on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bussi will make his second straight start after a 12-save performance in Friday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg. He has a 6-1-0 record while allowing only 17 goals on 168 shots through seven appearances this season. Calgary ranks 32nd in the league with 2.42 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
