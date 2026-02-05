Bussi will be between the visiting pipes against the Rangers on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bussi has won his last six starts and is a gaudy 22-3-1 with a 2.24 GAA and a .904 save percentage. This is his first season in the NHL, but at the age of 27, Bussi is not eligible for the Calder Trophy. The Rangers are generating 2.66 goals per game in 2025-26, good for 26th in the NHL.